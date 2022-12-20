Karnataka Assembly: Pvt member's Bill in Council on 'halal certification'

BJP member N Ravikumar sought to introduce a private member’s Bill in the Council on Tuesday, seeking to ban any private organisation from issuing certification of foods, by amending the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

This is widely seen as seeking a ban on ‘halal certification’.

Ravikumar had written to the chairman of the House on December 12, seeking permission to introduce a private member’s Bill to amend the Act, to ban any private person or organisation from issuing certification of foods.

The letter states that the Bill seeks to ban any company from advertising with a claim that a religious institution has certified the food product. Hindutva groups have sought a ban on halal certification.