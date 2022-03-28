Invigilating honeybees sting parents at SSLC centre

Karnataka: At SSLC exam centres, invigilating honeybees sting parents

Two of the parents who were bitten by the bees were given first-aid at a hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Mar 28 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 16:12 ist
ension prevailed for a while at Mary Immaculate Girls High School in the city after honeybees attacked parents. Credit: iStock Photo

Tension prevailed for a while at Mary Immaculate Girls High School in the city after honeybees attacked parents who came to drop their children to the exam centres before the SSLC examination commenced on Monday.

Following timely intervention by staff, students were unhurt and managed to appear for the examination on time.

Two of the parents who were bitten by the bees were given first-aid at a hospital. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M L Vyshali and officials of the public instruction department visited the school.

