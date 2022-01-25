Karnataka Bank launches NRI mobile banking

The city-headquartered Karnataka Bank has launched mobile banking facility to its NRI customers through its existing mobile banking application 'KBL MobilePlus' app.

A bank release here said on Tuesday that with this facility, NRI customers can access a whole range of banking facilities at their fingertips including fund transfer, bill payments, recharge, credit card payments and deposit opening and closing.

The bank has also incorporated an added feature of Kannada language user interface in its mobile banking app to cater to the preferences of customers who wish to operate in the regional language.

The customers can download KBL MobilePlus app from Google Play Store or Apple AppStore to access the NRI mobile banking.

All the services of the bank are now available to the customers through digital mode and KBL MobilePlus app will also be enabled in the Hindi and other regional languages, bank managing director and CEO MS Mahabaleshwara said in the release.

