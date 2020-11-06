Karnataka bans bursting of firecrackers during Diwali; CM B S Yediyurappa cites Covid-19

Karnataka bans bursting of firecrackers during Diwali

The government will soon be issuing an order to this effect

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 06 2020, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 14:36 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka has decided to ban bursting of firecrackers for one year starting from the upcoming Deepavali season, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Friday.

"We have discussed the issue of banning crackers during Deepavali season and have decided to prohibit its use. A government order will be issued shortly," Yediyurappa said. 

The cracker ban comes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Karnataka became the seventh Indian state to prohibit the use of firecrackers. States such as Rajasthan, Odisha, Sikkim, West Bengal, Delhi and Maharashtra have issued guidelines against bursting crackers during the festive season keeping the health of Covid-19 patients in mind.

To a question on Cabinet expansion, Yediyurappa said that he was awaiting the results of the Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar bypolls on November 10. "I will try and get clearance for the Cabinet expansion by contacting the high command over the phone. If required, I will go to Delhi on November 11 and expand the Cabinet," he said.

He said that BJP was confident of winning all seats - four Legislative Council and two Legislative Assembly. "We will win (Sira and RR Nagar constituencies) by a large margin," he added.
 

Diwali
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
firecrackers

