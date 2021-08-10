Karnataka bans practice of giving gifts during government events

The Basavaraj Bommai administration on Tuesday banned the practice of giving gifts and memorabilia during government events.

As an alternative, Kannada books can be given.

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar issued a circular on this following an order by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

During the day, Bommai refused to accept a bouquet at a review meeting with senior police officers, calling it “unnecessary expenditure”. He said the practice of giving gifts in the name of protocol should be done away with.

Accordingly, Kumar’s circular asks all department heads and government undertakings to comply with Bommai’s instruction without fail. “It is hereby directed that any form of gifts, bouquets, garlands, cockades, fruit baskets, shawls and memorabilia should not be given at events and meetings conducted by the state government and government-run institutions,” Kumar stated.

On August 6, after he was sworn-in, Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar made an appeal asking people to not give him gifts. He asked for Kannada books that he could donate to a library in his Karkala constituency. He is said to have received hundreds of books in response.