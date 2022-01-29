Karnataka beats Maharashtra, tops country in active Covid-19 caseload

On Thursday, for the first time, Karnataka recorded the country’s highest active Covid caseload, higher than Maharashtra’s, something that was not seen even during the devastating second wave. The state had 3,28,711 active cases, much more than Maharashtra’s 2,87,397.

On Friday, this trend continued with Karnataka’s active case load at 2,88,767, eight per cent more than Maharashtra’s 2,66,586.

As of Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry, 27 districts in the state had a weekly test positivity rate (TPR) more than 10 per cent. Only three districts had weekly TPR between 5 per cent and 10 per cent. Bringing down the TPR is difficult now especially after Thursday’s circular about the state aligning with ICMR’s testing norms of not testing asymptomatics. This means fewer tests and hence, higher TPR.

Health Commissioner D Randeep said that over 80,000 cases were reported over the past seven days and hence, they would have been inactive by now. “They would be shown as recoveries over the next two days. Hence, effective active case load is only 2.5 lakh. What would be more closely followed is the hospitalisation rate and case fatality rate (CFR), both of which are low,” Randeep said.

Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) chairman Dr M K Sudarshan, explaining the reasons for the state topping the active Covid case load in India said, “We have the highest testing rate, and robust reporting of cases compared to other states. Besides, over 80 per cent to 90 per cent are asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic. Hence, a majority are under home isolation. Very few are in Covid care centres.”

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, asked about the reasons for the high caseload, said, “Since the virus has been found more transmissible but less severe in the third wave, our focus is on triaging and constant monitoring of Covid patients under home isolation though tele-counselling and home isolation visits.”

In the last seven days, the state has triaged more than 2.67 lakh patients which is about 88.5 per cent of the cases.

“There are about 3.51 lakh active cases in the state who are under home isolation and we have issued home isolation kits to 98.2 per cent of them. Our doctors have made 1.17 lakh home isolation visits based on triaging, especially in cases of elderly people who stay alone, differently-abled and other such citizens. This has been the main reason for effective management of the third wave in Karnataka,” Sudhakar said.

