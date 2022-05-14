Karnataka BJP, Congress lock horns on dynasty politics

Taking a dig at Congress' Chintan Shivir, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Saturday hoped that the party's 'one family, one ticket' plan would apply to the Gandhi household, too.

The Congress shot back by mocking the BJP after the saffron party's core committee recommended the Legislative Council election ticket to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra.

Speaking to reporters, Ravi said the Congress was for long controlled by only one family. "It seems they are learning their lessons now. I hope this decision to end dynasty politics applies to the number one family, too," Ravi said, referring to the Gandhis.

"Unlike the BJP which has internal democracy and conducts internal elections regularly, the Congress has failed to do so," he added. "I welcome that they have adopted some of the practices of the BJP. Let them stop appeasement politics. If all parties start thinking about the nation instead of appeasement, then it will be good for the nation," he quipped.

The DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka Congress asked the BJP to explain its anti-dynasty stand with respect to Vijayendra.

"Let the BJP, which has come forward to make Vijayendra a minister and MLC, answer. Isn't this family politics? Isn't Vijayendra getting attention because he is Yediyurappa's son? Isn't it the BJP that is staunchly embracing 'vanshvaad'?" Congress said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Congress wrote, "BJP has become the biggest promoter of dynasty politics, which it claims to oppose. If the BJP is against family politics, then why is Vijayendra getting promoted? Does the BJP have the morality to answer?"

Anthem opposers unfit to live in India: CT Ravi

Those who are creating a controversy out of the mandatory national anthem in Madrasas are "unfit" to live in India, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said. He was commenting on criticism from some quarters against the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to make the national anthem mandatory in Madrasas. "Singing the national anthem should be a matter of pride," he said. "People who don't respect the national flag, anthem and constitution are only physically living in India while being emotionally detached. Those who are Indians emotionally won't look at it as a controversy." Asked if the same decision will be implemented in Karnataka, Ravi said: "[Madrasas] should voluntarily start singing the national anthem without being told."