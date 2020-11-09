BJP leader allegedly asks man to 'rape to recover loan'

Karnataka BJP OBC leader allegedly asks man to rape girl to recover loan

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Nov 09 2020, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 11:38 ist
Representative image/Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

Jagaluru police nabbed District BJP OBC Mocha Vice president Chikka Ujjayini Sagar Aanjanappa after an audio clip in which he reportedly asked a man to rape a girl to recover his loan went viral on social media networking sites.

According to the audio clip, Revanasiddappa sought suggestions from the BJP leader to recover some loan from Umeshappa of the Madiwala community. The BJP leader reportedly asked him to rape the girl of the community and promised that he would get him out of jail. After it went viral, people of several communities staged silent protest in front of the police station demanding that the BJP leader be arrested.

Meanwhile, District BJP expelled him from primary membership of the party.

Karnataka
rape
Violence against women

