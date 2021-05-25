Karnataka boys writing JEE exams launch portal for Covid info

Two friends, class 12 students in Lourdes Central School, have launched a website - www.covidwarzonedk.com - that aggregates useful information on Covid-19.

This, after realising that details pertaining to Covid-19 was scattered and not readily available.

Adhvik Hegde and Amol Mendonca started work on the website on May 1 and launched it on May 15.

The website has had around 10,000 views. It has a list of hospitals, laboratories, ambulance services, food delivery services and more.

“The website aims to provide people of Mangaluru city a well-organised, easily accessible Covid-19 resource database,” Adhvik told DH.

He said, “we realised that Dakshina Kannada district lacked an easily accessible and user-friendly database. There was not much data available online for citizens. To help people get details of food delivery or ambulance service at one site, we came up with the website. We managed to work on the website by compiling, all details while preparing for the Board examinations, along with attending coaching classes for JEE. We worked till late night.”

“Our parents were happy and excited as it was something innovative. They are proud that people are using and benefiting from the website,” he said.

“As we wanted to launch the website as quickly as possible, we opted for partial coding and took up already available designs. We reached out to a few doctors and got them onboard for free consultation. Amol has already spoken to a few more doctors who have promised to help us,” said Adhvik.

He said, “We are also looking at improving and adding more data to the website. We have given contacts of food delivery services so that those in home isolation can access them.”

Adhvik is the son of businessman Sitharam Hegde and Smitha Hegde, while Amol is the son of architect Ashok Mendonca and homemaker Surbhi.