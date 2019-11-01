Karnataka: BSY-HDK’s meeting sets tongues wagging

Amid speculation that the JD(S) may extend support to the BJP, a meeting between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the regional party’s leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday provided fodder for the rumour mills.

Both the leaders met at a marriage held at a private hotel in the city. The chief minister and the former Kumaraswamy are said to have held talks for more than 15 minutes. Though the subject of their discussion is unclear, the meeting set tongues wagging about a possible alliance between the two parties ahead of the December bypolls or the budget session next year.

Kumaraswamy had recently made a remakr that the JD(S) will not try to dislodge the government, amid fears of an exodus of JD(S) leaders to the BJP and Congress. As a result, JD(S) heads are said to have held discussions with the saffron party to ensure that their flock stays

together.

Speculation is rife that Kumaraswamy may choose to extend support to the BJP if the saffron party fails to win sufficient seats in the December 5 bypolls.