Karnataka Budget gives Rs 17,500 cr for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme

The government has allocated Rs 17,500 crore for the implementation of 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, under which women head of the households will get a financial aid of Rs 2,000 every month.

Speaking to mediapersons here after the budget presentation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the beneficiary enrolment process for it would start on July 16 and the direct cash transfer will begin on August 15.

The government is targeting women who do not fall under the tax bracket, for this scheme.

Also Read | Tax-paying women out of Gruha Lakshmi: Karnataka govt

ASHA workers, anganawadi workers, mid-day meal makers, gender minorities and former Devadasis will also be eligible for this scheme.

Explaining the rationale for this scheme, Siddaramaiah said this financial aid would help in tackling poverty and coping with inflation.

The government hopes that the scheme will encourage livelihood activities such as animal husbandry and the cottage industry.

Significantly, it aims to reduce the compulsion to work on pregnant women, lactating mothers, women senior citizens and sick women. "It is a small step towards providing a level-playing field for women in society," Siddaramaiah said.

The woman head of the families will receive the benefit and the families will decide who the head is, he clarified, rubbishing controversy around the scheme that it creates a conflict between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

The food and civil supplies department had earlier clarified that a majority of the BPL cards have already been issued in the name of women, as per the Centre's norms.