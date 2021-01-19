Karnataka Budget will be presented in first week of March, says CM B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the state Budget will be presented in the first week of March.

Speaking to media persons after taking part in the Ganahoma at a temple in Anegudde in Kundapur, the chief minister said that he will assess the current financial condition till the Budget is presented. The Assembly session will commence from February 28.

The Budget needs extra care owing to the Covid-19 scenario and consequences. The budget will be people-friendly, he added.

Retorting to a query on the allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted ministers, the chief minister said that the allocation will be done within a couple of days. Regarding disgruntled BJP MLA Renukacharya visiting party leaders in Delhi, Yediyurappa said he has already spoken to him and the latter would meet him later in the day to speak and sort out the differences.