Karnataka: Bus falls into gorge, passengers safe

Eight commuters suffered minor injuries

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Nov 17 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 03:20 ist

As many as 13 passengers on the NWKRTC’s Ratnagiri-Belagavi bus had a providential escape after the vehicle fell into a roadside gorge and caught fire at Jadhavwadi in Kolhapur district on Thursday.

NWKRTC Belagavi divisional controller P Y Naik told DH that driver S M Mayannavar, in a bid to avoid the vehicle hitting a pedestrian turned the vehicle. It fell into a gorge and caught fire. Eight commuters suffered minor injuries. The Incident took place at about 4.30 pm, he added. He said the bus was on its regular schedule. 

Karnataka News
Road accident

