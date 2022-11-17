Karnataka: Bus falls into gorge, passengers safe

As many as 13 passengers on the NWKRTC’s Ratnagiri-Belagavi bus had a providential escape after the vehicle fell into a roadside gorge and caught fire at Jadhavwadi in Kolhapur district on Thursday.

NWKRTC Belagavi divisional controller P Y Naik told DH that driver S M Mayannavar, in a bid to avoid the vehicle hitting a pedestrian turned the vehicle. It fell into a gorge and caught fire. Eight commuters suffered minor injuries. The Incident took place at about 4.30 pm, he added. He said the bus was on its regular schedule.