Karnataka buses to roll as transport strike ends

Employees of road transport corporations (RTC) called off their strike on Monday evening following a written assurance from the state government on considering their demands, bringing to an end the four-day-long agitation that had inconvenienced lakhs of commuters.

The employees called off the strike, which had its share of twists, without demanding any further changes to the proposal put forward by them to the state government on Sunday. However, employees have given the state government a three-month deadline to act on its promise, failing which they will be back on the streets.

During a truce meeting on Sunday, Transport Minister Laxman Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and Revenue Minister R Ashoka had agreed to address nine demands of the employees subject to certain conditions. However, employees made a U-turn, insisting the government fulfil their main demand — that they be considered as regular government staff — which left the government in a fix.

On Monday, with the government reluctant to commit to the main demand, Kodihalli Chandrashekar insisted that the transport minister visit Freedom Park and hand over the proceedings of the meeting and an assurance letter. Meanwhile, Savadi and other ministers decided to send BMTC chairperson Nandiesha Reddy as the government’s emissary.

Reddy, accompanied by Yelahanka MLA and BDA Chairperson SR Vishwanath and MLA Rajugowda, visited the protesting employees and handed over the letter.

But more drama was to follow. When Chandrashekhar showed the letter to the protesting employees, they raised objections to the government’s reply on implementing the 6th Pay Commission recommendations.

Transport minister had said the government will try its best keeping in mind the financial condition of the state.

But it wasn’t enough, as employees, particularly women workers, wanted the minister to come down to Freedom Park and clarify on the stand.

To resolve the deadlock, Chandrashekhar spoke to Nandiesha Reddy over the phone and was assured that the government will address the issue sensibly.

Following the assurance, Chandrashekhar announced that the strike had been called off, but workers refused to budge and criticised the leader’s stand. Chandrashekhar spoke to the employees for more than an hour and convinced them to withdraw the strike at around

4.15 pm.

“We are calling off the strike with immediate effect. But we have given a deadline of three months to the government. If the government does not act on its promises, we will come back again here to protest,” Chandrashekhar told workers.