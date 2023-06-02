Karnataka Cabinet approves Congress's five poll guarantees

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday approved the Congress party's five guarantees promised during the recently held Assembly elections.

The five guarantees are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

The Congress government had estimated that the implementation of these schemes may cost about Rs 50,000 crore every year.

(With PTI inputs)