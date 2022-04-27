Karnataka Cabinet expansion: BJP MLA scoffs, hits out at ministers

Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharya on Wednesday publicly expressed displeasure over the delay in the expansion of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet and the performance of incumbent ministers, signalling disgruntlement among one section of the ruling party.

"It (expansion) shouldn't have been delayed for so long. It should have been done earlier. I don't know what's delaying it," Renukacharya said, adding the party legislators want fresh faces in the Cabinet as incumbent ministers are holding additional portfolios.

Bommai has five positions vacant in the 34-member Cabinet and Renukacharya said filling them up will add "aggression" to the government in an election year.

"I'm not satisfied with the way the ministers are performing," Renukacharya, who is also the chief minister's political secretary, said. "I'm not blaming anyone, but they should be aggressive and have speed. Ministers aren't properly responding to allegations the Congress is making against the government. Everything shouldn't be left to the CM or the party," he said.

Asking ministers to introspect, Renukacharya said: "How many of you spoke during the hijab, halal and Azan controversies? Are you worried only about your chair? Don't you want Hindutva? I'm not saying you should speak against Muslims or target minorities, but you should speak out against anti-national elements."

Renukacharya himself is seen as a ministerial aspirant. A loyalist of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Renukacharya belongs to that section of BJP MLAs that has sought a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Cabinet keeping the elections in mind.

"For a person to prove his ability (as a minister), it takes a minimum 2-3 years. One shouldn't become a namesake minister and be confined to the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha (where ministers' officers are located)," he said.

Bommai is under pressure to expand or rejig his Cabinet. While the exercise was expected to happen after the Uttar Pradesh election results last month, Bommai said he is awaiting a direction from the BJP central leadership.

