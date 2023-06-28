Karnataka Cabinet okays hike in exemption limit for SC/ST contractors to Rs 1 cr

The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to increase the exemption limit for tenders under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act (KTPP Act) for SC, ST contractors from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the amendment would be tabled before the legislature in the upcoming session, set to commence on July 3.

This has been a long-pending demand from the SC, ST Contractors Association.

Previously, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government had introduced this amendment through an ordinance. This will now be replaced by a Bill.

The Cabinet also approved the KGST Amendment Bill 2023, proposed by the GST Council.

However, the Cabinet opposed some provisions in it. “As per the present norms, if a GST taxpayer provides wrong information, the liability is on him to prove that the information was correct. However, as per the amendment proposed by the GST Council, this liability was to be shifted to the government. The Cabinet did not approve this. We will take this before the GST Council again,” Patil said, giving one instance.

It was also decided to authorise the chief minister to set up three Cabinet sub-committees: The first is to look into the implementation of tribunal awards and litigations pertaining to major water resources projects of the state such as Krishna, Kaveri and Mahadayi; the second committee is to look into the allegations of false criminal cases slapped against activists and organisations and a third committee is to set up an empowered committee to give concessions and incentives to mega industrial initiatives.

Explaining further, Patil said the government had received requests from several organisations to withdraw cases where they were falsely implicated.

“The government will consider any genuine application from any organisation,” Patil specified, stressing that the decision was not ideologically inclined.