Karnataka Cabinet relaxes sandalwood sales

The Karnataka Cabinet approved Thursday a new policy that would allow farmers to not only grow sandalwood trees on their private lands, but also sell them in the open market.

Briefing reporters, Health Minister K Sudhakar said the new policy was approved to meet the growing demand for sandalwood in the state.

"All farmers will be given permission to grow sandalwood on their private lands. They are free to sell the sandalwood in the open market. We believe this will help farmers grow economically," Sudhakar said.

At present, there are restrictions on felling and transporting sandalwood.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in the 2022-23 budget, had promised to "simplify the processes of felling, transportation and marketing of sandalwood tree, and promote cultivation of sandalwood trees in private land".

Under the new policy, Sudhakar said farmers will get guidance and protection. "We will also adopt technology to curb the theft of sandalwood. Chips will be inserted into the trees so that they can be tracked," he said.

Demand for sandalwood is high even in the international market, Sudhakar said. "The Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd uses sandalwood in its products. But, the sandalwood available isn't enough. It is being imported from Australia," he said.

In another decision, the Cabinet decided to declare new wildlife sanctuaries and reserves: Uttaregudda wildlife sancturary, Bankapura wildlife sanctuary, Arasikere bear sanctuary, Hiresoolikere bear conservation reserve, Chikkasangama bird conservation reserve, Mundige lake and bird reserve and Bonala bird conservation reserve.

The Cabinet also gave administrative approval for five new women and child hospitals at Mulbagal (50 beds), Tarikere (100 beds), Lingsugur (100 beds), Harihara (100 beds) and Guledagudda (50 beds). The existing hospitals at Gokak and Chigateri will be upgraded to 200 beds. These seven projects will cost Rs 158 crore.

Approval was given to upgrade 38 primary health centres as community health centres at a cost of Rs 397 crore. "It was announced in the budget that 100 PHCs will be upgraded. Of them, 38 PHCs are ready to be upgraded," Sudhakar said. The Cabinet also decided to approve Rs 600 crore for the new RGUHS campus at Ramanagara.

Sudhakar said the Cabinet decided to allow inter-district transfers of married couples who are Group C&D employees. "This is a relief for many couples who didn't get permission for 10-15 years," he said.