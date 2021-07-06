Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa approves development of 46 heritage locations in memory of Kempegowda

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday approved the development of 46 heritage sites in memory of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, as part of a tourism circuit covering five districts. The project will be taken up at a cost of Rs 223 crore.

The project was approved in a review meeting of the Kempegowda Development Board headed by Yediyurappa.

The tourism circuit, for which a conceptual plan is already in place, will cover locations of historical importance across five districts including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Ramanagar, and Chikkaballapur. Of this, the Magadi tourism circuit will be developed at a cost of Rs 132 crore, the Bengaluru circuit at Rs 47 crore and the Nandi circuit at Rs 44 crore, an official release said.

While the Board is also in the process of installing a 108-feet tall statue of Kempegowda near the International Airport, plans are afoot to develop a theme park around the statue, officials said.

That apart, the government is in the process of land acquisition for the Kempegowda memorial at Kempapur village in Ramanagar. This memorial will come up at a cost of Rs 32 crore. The chief minister directed officials to come up with a biographical film based on Kempegowda's life, develop forts constructed in his era, along with the development of lakes and heritage places. This has to be taken up in coordination with various government departments concerned, he said.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa also held review meetings with Kitturu Development Board and Koodalasangama Development Board. He directed officials to complete the works of the Basava International museum at Koodalasangama, at the earliest. The first phase of works for the museum will come up at a cost of Rs 94 crore.

Further, the chief minister gave approval to Rs 10-crore action plan for Kitturu Development Board. A total of Rs 50 crore will be funded to develop historical places in Kittur, of which Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the current fiscal. Among the works that will be taken up involve a memorial for Rani Chennamma and also the construction of a replica of the Kittur Palace. The CM asked officials to coordinate with the archaeology department for the construction of the palace.

Since the existing palace is under the protection of the archaeology department, a replica highlighting its historical significance will be constructed in the interest of tourism development in the region, according to officials.