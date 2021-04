Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday called an emergency meeting at his residence to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Yediyurappa had earlier hinted at more stringent regulations after April 18 to mitigate rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. The government may consider extending night curfews to few more district centres.

Karnataka reported over 14,000 single-day Covid-19 cases on Thursday, of which more than 10,000 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

