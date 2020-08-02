Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19

K'taka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 02 2020, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 00:34 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa has tested positive for Covid-19.

Yediyurappa in a tweet posted at 11:29 pm confirmed the same. 

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," he said.

Yediyurappa was scheduled to have a meeting with senior officials of the government on Monday. While he had no official engagements on Saturday and Sunday, he had met senior scientist Dr K Kasturirangan, along with DyCM Ashwath Narayan and BJP general secretary N Ravikumar.

Medical education minister Sudhakar wished the CM BSY a speedy recovery.

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wished Yediyurappa a speedy recovery. "I wish Shri. B S Yediyurappa a speedy recovery & to return with good health to continue his work for the people," he tweeted.

The infection was detected during a routine weekly test and the CM is said to be asymptomatic.

He has been admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road.

More details awaited...

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
chief minister
B S Yediyurappa

