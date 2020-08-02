Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa has tested positive for Covid-19.
Yediyurappa in a tweet posted at 11:29 pm confirmed the same.
"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," he said.
Yediyurappa was scheduled to have a meeting with senior officials of the government on Monday. While he had no official engagements on Saturday and Sunday, he had met senior scientist Dr K Kasturirangan, along with DyCM Ashwath Narayan and BJP general secretary N Ravikumar.
Medical education minister Sudhakar wished the CM BSY a speedy recovery.
ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರರು, ಜನನಾಯಕರು, ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳಾದ ಶ್ರೀ @BSYBJP ರವರಿಗೆ ಕೊರೋನಾ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿದ್ದು, ಆದಷ್ಟು ಬೇಗನೆ ಅವರು ಗುಣಮುಖರಾಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಜನತೆಯ ಹಾರೈಕೆ, ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆಗಳು ನಿಮ್ಮೊಂದಿಗಿದೆ. ಶೀಘ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಚೇತರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಮತ್ತೆ ಎಂದಿನಂತೆ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ತೊಡಗಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದೀರಿ.
Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wished Yediyurappa a speedy recovery. "I wish Shri. B S Yediyurappa a speedy recovery & to return with good health to continue his work for the people," he tweeted.
The infection was detected during a routine weekly test and the CM is said to be asymptomatic.
He has been admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road.
More details awaited...