Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa urges migrant labourers to stay back

Urging migrant labourers to stay back in Karnataka amidst the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requested the workers to return to the firms they were employed in. "Outside red zones, construction and economic activities have resumed. Due to the same, unnecessary movement of labourers has to be stopped," he said.

A large number of labourers misunderstood the situation during the third phase of the lockdown and are rushing to return to their native villages, Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters after an hour-long meeting with Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI), he said that the migrant labourers need not heed any rumours.

"Don't rush to travel back to your native states and return to the places where you have been employed," the CM requested the labourers, assuring that any problems faced by these labourers will be addressed by the government.

The meeting came a day after the government temporarily discontinued inter-state travel of migrant labourers, which led to a minor scuffle between labourers and policemen near Nagawara in the city.

During the meeting, the builders assured that all arrangements were in place for the labourers and their salaries were also paid.