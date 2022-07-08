Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai orders immediate release of Rs 10,000 in aid to flood victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Friday that 12 people have died due to heavy rains since June 1 even as he directed officials to brace for more downpour over the next few days.

“Our forecast is that there will be more rain over the next 3-4 days,” Bommai told reporters after reviewing the situation with deputy commissioners and officials from 13 rain-hit districts.

Since June 1, a dozen people have died, 65 livestock killed and 495 persons displaced across 37 villages in 17 taluks of 13 districts.

Officials told Bommai that Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada have a red alert (heavy rains over 204.5 mm) on Saturday and Sunday and an orange alert (115.6 to 204.4 mm) for July 11, 12 and 13. Other districts except Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru have a yellow alert (more than 64.5 mm).

Read | Rains continue to batter several parts of Karnataka, flood warning in northern districts

“I have directed officials to provide immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 to every family whose house is flooded, irrespective of the quantum of damage caused,” Bommai said.

Bommai instructed officials to evacuate citizens residing in places where landslides were reported in the previous monsoon. “Also, in some places, there have been land slips blocking the roads. Task forces equipped with backhoes to clear the blockades,” he said.

Asking officials to submit reports on road damages, Bommai directed electricity supply companies to restore power poles and lines that have been uprooted.

On coastal erosion, Bommai said the government will use technology for a permanent solution. “I have asked for estimates to be submitted,” he said.

More funds

During the day, the state government ordered the release of an additional Rs 55 crore for relief operations in 26 districts. With this, deputy commissioners have Rs 735.59 crore in their personal deposit accounts to handle the flood situation.

For the 2022-23 fiscal, the government has earmarked Rs 885.34 crore, which includes the Centre’s share of Rs 664 crore and Rs 221.34 crore of the state, according to the order.