Karnataka CM Bommai halts temple demolition drive

Under fire from his own party men and others, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday halted the demolition of temples that are said to have been constructed illegally.

"There should be no emergency or hurried action to demolish temples anywhere in the state," Bommai told reporters.

Bommai's diktat comes after the state government was slammed by BJP members and even Congress following the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud by the Mysuru district administration. BJP's Mysuru MP Pratap Simha publicly chided the government for targeting only Hindu temples.

"We have issued a show-cause notice to the Mysuru deputy commissioner and the tahsildar for whatever demolition that has been done and the action that was taken without consulting everyone," Bommai said.

The Supreme Court issued orders in 2009 to ‘demolish/relocate/ regulate’ unauthorised religious structures from public places. Based on this, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar reportedly wrote to all deputy commissioners on over 6,000 such unauthorized structures in the state. Authorities had identified 93 religious structures for demolition in Mysuru alone.

"We will comprehensively study the Supreme Court order and issue specific directions," Bommai said.

"We will bring this before the Cabinet as well in a day or two and come out with a clear direction on temples. And, since the legislature session is underway, the details will be provided in the House."

Following the Nanjangud temple demolition, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah called it "an act against Hindu sentiments" and flayed the BJP government.

