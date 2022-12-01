Bommai's chopper makes emergency landing in Chitradurga

Karnataka CM Bommai's chopper makes emergency landing in Chitradurga

Bommai was flying to Bhadravati from Bengaluru to attend a private event

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Dec 01 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 01:50 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's helicopter made an emergency landing at a makeshift helipad at SJM School here on Thursday evening due to bad light.

Bommai was flying to Bhadravati from Bengaluru to attend a private event. The chopper ferrying Bommai, ministers Araga Jnanendra, Sudhakar and B C Nagesh made an emergency landing at 5.50 pm. The CM and his Cabinet colleagues left for Bengaluru by road, according to Superintendent of Police K Parashuram.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News

