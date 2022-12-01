Karnataka CM Bommai's chopper makes emergency landing in Chitradurga

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's helicopter made an emergency landing at a makeshift helipad at SJM School here on Thursday evening due to bad light.

Bommai was flying to Bhadravati from Bengaluru to attend a private event. The chopper ferrying Bommai, ministers Araga Jnanendra, Sudhakar and B C Nagesh made an emergency landing at 5.50 pm. The CM and his Cabinet colleagues left for Bengaluru by road, according to Superintendent of Police K Parashuram.