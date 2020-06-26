Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to launch work on 108-foot Kempegowda statue today

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 108 feet statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda near the city’s airport on Saturday.

Former prime minister H D Devegowda, Adichunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Nirmalananda Swami, JSS Mutt pontiff Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami and Siddagagna Mutt pontiff Siddalinga Swamy, among others will attend the event, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan told reporters.

Narayan is also the chairman of the Kempegowda Development Authority that is executing the project that is estimated to cost Rs 78 crore. He said it will be completed within a year. “The height of the statue will be 108 feet. It’s not a competition. The height was decided based on technical reasons and enough homework has been done,” he said.

Narayan said that the government will develop Kempapura in Magadi taluk, where Kempegowda's tomb exists, as a historical destination. “The entire village will be developed in the name of Kempegowda and will be converted into an all-season tourist centre,” he said, adding that Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (iDeCK) was working on a design to develop the village and Kempegowda’s burial place.