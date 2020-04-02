Karnataka CM reassures farmers, citizens on essentials

Taking note of the plight of farmers due to the lockdown, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday instructed authorities to allow free movement and sale of fruits and vegetables, while assuring citizens that there will not be any shortage of essential food supplies.

Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with his deputy Govind Karjol, Agriculture Minister B C Patil and others following reports of farmers dumping their harvest. The CM also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the watermelon farmer who committed suicide in Kalaburagi.

"The Centre has already issued orders that the movement of goods vehicles should not be restricted at checkposts. So, at all checkposts from now, there will not be unnecessary harassment. There is no question of stopping supply of essential items that citizens need," Yediyurappa told reporters.

"Tomato, watermelon, grapes, lemon and other fruits and vegetables are sent to neighbouring states. Although demand has plummeted, police are instructed to allow the free movement of such essential goods to other states," he said, adding that arrangements will be made to transport fruits and vegetables from Karnataka by train.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Yediyurappa made it clear that shops selling fruits and vegetables will be open throughout the day. He warned that those overcharging will have their licences cancelled. "There won't be any impediment in buying food grain, fruits and vegetables. There are sufficient stocks. There shouldn't be any crowding. All citizens need to do is ensure social distancing," he said. "People need to buy for only two or three days. There will be no scarcity."

State-run Hopcoms stores are selling out by noon during the lockdown, the CM pointed out, adding that the government will ensure sufficient vegetables and fruits so as to keep the outlets open throughout the day. Eggs will be made available at Hopcoms, he said.

Directions were issued to open rice and dal mills in the state, and also ensure adequate arrangements to harvest the standing crop.

To help silk farmers, 27 sericulture markets will be opened, while teams from 14 other markets will be formed to procure cocoons directly from farmers.

Directions have also been issued to builders to provide food and shelter to their construction labourers.

Free milk for poor

Half litre packets of milk will be supplied free of cost to about 14 lakh slum-dwellers until April 14, Yediyurappa said. For this, the government will procure milk from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). At present, KMF procures 69 lakh litres of milk from farmers daily and sells 42 lakh litres. After making byproducts, KMF is left with excess seven lakh litres. "The half litre packets will be freely distributed to 14 lakh people living in slums," the CM said.

Liquor only after April 14

All liquor stores will remain closed till April 14, the chief minister clarified, responding to a question. "If anyone has to drink or wants liquor, they will have to wait till the lockdown ends," he quipped.