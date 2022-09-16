Karnataka CM to launch 15-day health campaign today

The state government is launching a 15-day health campaign from September 17 to October 2.

The campaign will focus on screening and creating awareness of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among all age groups.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the campaign at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar instructed officials in the Health and Medical Education departments to screen people for various health parameters. Tests, including those for anaemia, thyroid, audiometry, cataract and other NCDs, will be held in facilities ranging from primary health sub-centres to super speciality hospitals.

He also asked officials to set targets for each ASHA worker to bring people in for a screening and also to involve NGOs and voluntary organisations for this purpose.

The campaign will also push for children’s vaccination, Covid booster dose vaccination, blood and organ donation pledges, and distribution of Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) cards.

The government also plans to give spectacles to old persons with vision problems. Eye testing would also be done for children aged 8 to 10 years.

Dr Sudhakar said that the screening for NCDs is currently very low at around 30% and this would have to be increased to 100% by December. “There is very little awareness among people about many diseases, government schemes and testing facilities at PHCs.”

He added that the number of cancer cases is on the rise and that women aged above 30 years should get breast cancer screening done every five years. Yoga teachers would be roped in to conduct free classes during the campaign, he added.

The campaign targets to increase the number of AB-ArK cardholders to one crore. Currently, 35 lakh people in the state have the card and it would be distributed to 65 lakh more during the campaign, Dr Sudhakar said.