Karnataka CM Yediyurappa lauds Army’s flood-relief efforts

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa lauded the army’s flood relief operations which have been ongoing in several districts since October 18.

In all, 20 flood relief and 10 Engineer Task Force (ETF) Teams from the Madras Engineers Group (MEG) in Bengaluru, The Maratha Light Infantry Centre in Belgavi, and the Bison Division from Hyderabad have been deployed in Vijayapura, Kalburgi, Yadgir, and Raichur.

They have been carrying out flood rescue and other aid operations.

Yediyurappa, who visited Kalburagi on Wednesday commended the Army for its prompt response to the Civil Administration's call for Humanitarian Assistance in flood-affected areas in North Interior Karnataka. The army said that its teams had provided timely aid to flood-affected communities across the four districts.