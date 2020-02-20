Karnataka Congress leaders mounts pressure on top brass to appoint KPCC president early

Worried over the delay in appointment of new state unit president, several Karnataka Congress leaders are knocking the doors of the top brass, the latest being the incumbent KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Rao, who had earlier resigned from the post owning moral responsibility after the defeat in assembly bypolls in December, met Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday.

Emerging out of the meeting, he told reporters that he apprised the party affairs in the state and requested to appoint the new president without delay.

The delay in appointment would send a wrong message to workers as the party have to fight against the opposition BJP, he said.

Former Union Minister K H Muniyrappa had also met Sonia on Wednesday and apprised her of the need of appoint new leaders. Last week former Minister K J George, who is a close confident of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also met Sonia.

Sources in the party told DH that the high command is dithering to take the decision on new president due to factionalism.

A group led by former Chief Minister Siddarmaiah is strongly pushing to appoint his loyalist former Minister M B Patil, while senior leaders like K H Muniyappa and B K Hariprasad are favouring former Minister Vokkaliga leader D K Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, has been lobbying to allow him to continue to hold both the posts--the Leader of Opposition and the Leader of Congress Legislative Party.

Though Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned in December, the party had asked him to continue till the new person is appointed.

With the political pundits are blaming the delay in appointment of New Delhi state President as one of the key reasons for the party set back in Delhi assembly elections, the leaders Karnataka are also worried that the delay in rejig of the organization in the state would damage party prospects in the southern state in the long run.

(EOM).