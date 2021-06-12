Karnataka Congress women leaders seek action against threat calls to media panelist

Congress media panelist Bhavya Narasimhamurthy has been getting threat calls. Her Facebook account was hacked and there is an organised attempt to harass her, Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress leaders said on Saturday, urging the state government and the police to find out who was behind it and take action against the miscreants.

Bhavya said she was getting such calls from June 9, from 50 different numbers. This is an organized attempt and cannot be one person’s effort, she said. Bhavya has already given a police complaint against these calls and is awaiting action.

Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath urged the government and the police to identify fake IDs from which threats were being made. Calling out the general trend of women leaders being defamed on social media, the Congress leaders sought an end to such a culture.

This is unfortunate especially when only few women enter politics. Even Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are spoken ill about. Such defamation happens on social media, the women leaders said.

Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy and Pushpa alleged that this was a political ploy from one political party, to force women into silence. Demanding that the government find out who was behind this, the leaders said they would launch a struggle. “I will bring this up in the Assembly too,” Sowmya said.