Karnataka continues to see surge in infections with 47,930 new Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 numbers picked up slightly on Sunday as the state disclosed 47,930 new cases. This was 367 more than the numbers announced on Saturday.

Bengaluru Urban alone contributed about 44 per cent of the share of new cases as 20,897 cases had been found in the city on Sunday. These numbers have largely been on par with daily case numbers being found in the city since May 2.

Although 31,796 patients were discharged on Sunday, the state’s active caseload refused to decline. Sunday’s figures increased the active caseload to 5,64,485 cases, which is 15,644 cases higher than that of Saturday’s.

As many as nine districts, apart from Bengaluru Urban, have recorded fresh infections in four figures. Hassan continued to see a surge in cases with 2,349 in the last 24 hours. Two worst-hit districts in the second wave - Ballari and Tumakuru registered 2,000-plus cases. Mandya saw 1,959 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Officials also disclosed 490 new Covid-19 deaths. Some 116 of these fatalities are reconciled into the government’s mortality database and hark back to April. A further 337 are people who died in previous days in May. Only 35 of the fatalities disclosed on Sunday had died in the day.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 281 new fatalities while seven other districts witnessed Covid-19 deaths in double figures.

9-yr-old girl succumbs

The youngest victim was a 12-year-old girl, who died on May 7, within 24 hours of being diagnosed with the disease. She had no known comorbidities but had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). In fact, 161 of the new fatalities had no recorded comorbidities, as per the state’s data.

High positivity rate

With the state having conducted 1.46 lakh tests over a 24-hour period from Saturday to Sunday, the test positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent. Meantime, in Bengaluru Urban, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said it had conducted 51,772 tests over a similar period. However, the city’s test positivity rate is even higher at 38.86 per cent. Ideally, as per the WHO, it needs to be less than 5 per cent.

According to the health bulletin, 2,349 cases were reported in Hassan, 2,001 in Tumakuru, 1,959 in Mandya, 1,854 in Mysuru, 1,694 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,315 in Bagalkote, 1,066 in Bengaluru Rural and 1,062 in Kalaburagi. Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Kodagu, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 17 deaths each took place in Tumakuru and Shivamogga, 15 in Chamarajanagar, 13 each in Mysuru and Ramanagara, 12 in Kalaburagi, 9 each in Uttara Kannada and Mandya, 8 each in Hassan and Haveri.

Deaths were reported in 16 other districts as well.

As many as 1,46,491 tests were carried out on Sunday including 1,36,663 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.70 crore, the department added.

As of Sunday, 1.52 lakh inoculations were done in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine.