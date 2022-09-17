Karnataka: Controversial memo on Vedic Maths withdrawn

A controversial office memo issued by the Shidlaghatta Block Education Officer (BEO) on introducing Vedic Maths for SC/ST students has been withdrawn following outrage.

In a communique to the Shidlaghatta Taluk Panchayat executive officer, the BEO said that the Vedic Maths training programme stands withdrawn until further orders from the Department of School Education & Literacy.

On Friday, DH published a report on the plan to have Vedic Maths taught to SC/ST students in classes 5 to 8 by using SC/ST welfare funds available with gram panchayats.

Senior officers at the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department said they were unaware of the BEO’s decision. The controversial office memo was withdrawn after higher-ups got involved, sources said.