Karnataka: Controversial memo on Vedic Maths withdrawn

On Friday, DH published a report on the plan to have Vedic Maths taught to SC/ST students in classes 5 to 8 by using SC/ST welfare funds

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 17 2022, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 08:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A controversial office memo issued by the Shidlaghatta Block Education Officer (BEO) on introducing Vedic Maths for SC/ST students has been withdrawn following outrage.

In a communique to the Shidlaghatta Taluk Panchayat executive officer, the BEO said that the Vedic Maths training programme stands withdrawn until further orders from the Department of School Education & Literacy.

On Friday, DH published a report on the plan to have Vedic Maths taught to SC/ST students in classes 5 to 8 by using SC/ST welfare funds available with gram panchayats.  

Senior officers at the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department said they were unaware of the BEO’s decision. The controversial office memo was withdrawn after higher-ups got involved, sources said.

Karnataka
Education
SC community

