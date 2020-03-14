Karnataka copies Kerala's flowchart model for contact tracing

Karnataka has copied Kerala's flow chart model for contact tracing.

The exercise involves tracing the movement of a COVID-19 patient from the time of landing in India or coming in contact with an infected person up to the individual's admission to a health facility and later released where each of the six COVID-19 patients were with date and time.

The general public can call 104 Arogya Sahayavani if they were in the same place as the person infected at the same time.

Kerala had implemented this model in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta. Rathan Kelkar, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Kerala, who is heading the contact tracing team there, told DH, "Kottayam flowchart was only recently published. But when we published the Pathanamthitta flowchart we were contacted by 140 people, one of whom turned out to be a primary contact we missed to trace when we did it manually. Now we know they were there and they are on our radar."

Kelkar was previously the Mission Director of National Health Mission, Karnataka. He told DH that his team has been constantly sharing good practices that worked in Kerala with Karnataka. Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, "There are both pros and cons. Let's say, a positive patient was in a movie theatre at a particular time, we don't want the entire crowd to call us."

As on Friday, 32 people were in isolation in health facilities of various districts. The health institutes are: Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (7), Jayanagar General Hospital and Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital had one each, Hassan (4), Dakshina Kannada (7), Ballari (1), Chikkamagaluru (1), Kalaburagi (4), Kodagu (1), and Udupi (5).

All asymptomatic passengers arriving from COVID-19 affected countries have to maintain a strict 14-day home quarantine. During this period, they are required to call 104 Arogya Sahayavani twice and update about their condition. After that, for the next 14 days, they are required to report to 104 once in a day.