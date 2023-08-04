Karnataka debuts chatbot for Gruha Lakshmi applications

Chatbots are often used by businesses to automate customer support, troubleshooting and other such operations. For the first time, Karnataka has deployed this to receive applications from citizens for the flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

More than seven lakh Gruha Lakshmi applications have been received through the chatbot since July 21 when it was activated, according to the Centre for e-Governance that developed the tool. Gruha Lakshmi is one of Congress’s five guarantees. Under this scheme, the woman head of every household will get Rs 2,000 per month.

The WhatsApp-based chatbot linked to the number 8147500500 is being used at BangaloreOne, KarnatakaOne and GramaOne centres, where Gruha Lakshmi applications are being received.

The chatbot mimics a human conversation, guiding the user through the application process for Gruha Lakshmi.

Authorities say the tool is helping operators at citizen service centres finish each application process in under three minutes.

Easy to use

“The chatbot was developed by our in-house team. It is very comfortable to use and has lessened the burden during the application process for Gruha Lakshmi,” Sreevidya P I, chief executive officer of the Centre for e-Governance, told DH.

According to Centre for e-Governance project director Shreevyas H M, this is the first time that the government is using a chatbot.

“The chatbot can handle 1,000 transactions per second,” he said. “But for now, we are using it in a controlled environment by giving access to it to operators at BangaloreOne, KarnatakaOne and GramaOne centres,” he said.

Cost factor

The government is yet to decide on whether or not citizens should be given direct access to the chatbot due to cost considerations. Apparently, it costs about 80 paise for one person to access the chatbot. If citizens are to get direct access, the cost will rise, sources said.

Gruha Lakshmi is the most expensive of the five guarantees, with the government setting aside Rs 17,500 crore for it this fiscal. So far, over 94 lakh women have registered under the scheme.

Chatbots promise to simplify the way citizens interact with the government by automating several tasks. “Chatbots are simple, secure and do not require any logging in,” Shreevyas said.

For Shakti scheme

Next, the Centre for e-Governance plans to use a chatbot for the government’s Shakti scheme of free bus travel for women. “The chatbot will be used for registration of women to get smart cards,” Shreevyas said.