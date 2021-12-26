Karnataka divided over December 31 bandh call

Kannada organisations may have called for a ‘Karnataka Bandh’ on Dec 31, seeking a ban on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) over the recent statue flare-up, but it has left the state divided on the issue.

More than 60 per cent of organisations have declared ‘only moral support’ and have decided to stay away from protest rallies as they do not want to lose out on the brisk business generated during New Year’s Eve.

Refusing to be part of the ‘bandh’ call, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) President DR Jayaraj said closing of cinema halls will affect the industry.

“Many films are lined up for release and it is our duty to protect the interests of the industry, artists and producers,” he said. However, Jairaj said that KFCC will fully support the cause of Kannada organisations.

Similarly, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, Peace Auto, schools and colleges association, shopping malls association and several other commercial establishments have offered only moral support and declared that operations will be normal on December 31.

Angered by the film industry’s decision to withdraw from the protest, Vatal Nagaraj, President of the Kannada Okkuta sharply said, “I do not want their moral support. Everyone must come to the street and protest. While we protest on the street, should they sit back at homes by announcing moral support?”

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana also appealed to Kannada activists to withdraw the bandh decision.

Check out latest DH videos here