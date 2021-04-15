Karnataka-France launch tech accelerator

In a bid to boost collaboration between Karnataka and France in the realm of innovative technology, the state and the French government kick-started an Indo-French technology accelerator here on Thursday.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, who was at the event, said that the accelerator would help both countries achieve strategic autonomy in key technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The event coincided with the signing of an MoU between the Karnataka Innovative and Technological Society (KITS) and IFCCI (Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry).

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also minister of electronics, said, “The Indo-France accelerator will be a great podium for the startups in India, particularly in Karnataka to explore further growing further in the global ecosystem. The MoU that is signed between KITS and IFCCI will be an official agreement that will chart a suitable way forward for the mutual appraisal of the tech ecosystems of Karnataka and France.”

Narayan said that bilateral economic and trade relations will get a boost. He also pointed out that France has emerged as a major source of foreign direct investment for India with more than 1,000 French establishments already present in India.

“France is the ninth-largest foreign investor in India with a cumulative investment of $6.59 billion from April 2000 to December 2018 and India-France bilateral trade stood at 11.52 billion,” he said.

Le Drian had visited the campus of the Bangalore Life Sciences Cluster (BLiSc) and ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) earlier on Thursday. He described the collaboration as “science for good,” and said that it would benefit healthcare, plus sustainability renewability initiatives.