Karnataka gets 11% more rainfall than normal, first in 50 years: KSNDMC

As the monsoons continued to lash several parts of the state, three hoblis in Shivamogga district received more than 300 mm rainfall between July 23 and July 24. The 13 major reservoirs, exceeding the previous day’s numbers, received a cumulative inflow of 59 TMC during the same period.

Kudumallige and Araga in Thirthahalli Taluk received 355 mm and 352 mm respectively, followed by Karimane in Hosanagara Taluk which received 324 mm rainfall. The data from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has shown that between July 18 to July 24, the coastal, Malnad and adjacent districts have received more than 500 mm up to 1238 mm rainfall.

“As of 24th July 2021, the state has received 11 per cent more rainfall than normal in 50 years in this Southwest Monsoon season and in the last two days we have received 101 TMC inflows in our 13 major reservoirs”, Manoj Ranjan, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), told DH.

Also read: Elderly woman washed away in floodwaters

A total of 283 villages in 45 taluks have been affected by the looming floods in the state since July 22. While more than 36 thousand people have been affected, 9 lives have been lost and 3 have gone missing. With 2 deaths by drowning and 2 deaths by landslides, Uttara Kannada district has recorded more casualties than other districts.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is monitoring and managing the flood Risk, Rescue and relief operations along with the 7 NDRF and 15 SDRF teams, Fire and emergency services, Navy helicopters, Indian Coast Guards along with Grama panchayat Disaster management team, Ranjan added.

Also read: CM Yediyurappa to visit rain-hit Belagavi; death toll at 9

Due to a low-pressure area that lies over Jharkhand and neighbouring areas, and two other systems, Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive widespread rainfall until July 28 while interior regions are expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall, IMD (Bengaluru), said.

An orange alert has been issued in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts and a yellow alert has been issued in Belagavi and Dharwad districts until the morning of July 25, by the IMD.