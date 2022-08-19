Karnataka government hikes new vehicle price limit for netas, babus

The Karnataka government has hiked the price limit for ministers and Lok Sabha MPs to purchase new cars from Rs 23 lakh to Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom price).

This is the third consecutive increase. Last year, the government increased the price cap from Rs 22 lakh to Rs 23 lakh. In 2020, it rose from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 22 lakh.

The order, issued by the state protocol wing of the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), has asked ministers and MPs to go for vehicles that consume less fuel and have low maintenance costs.

According to rules, ministers can buy new cars for official work after three years or when they clock one lakh km, whichever is earlier.

In a separate order, the government has effected hikes in the price limit for officers to purchase new vehicles.

Additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of departments (secretary-level) can get a new vehicle costing Rs 20 lakh, up from the earlier limit of Rs 14 lakh.

The limit for deputy commissioners, zilla panchayat chief executive officers, district police superintendents, district and sessions judges is up from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

For other district-level officers including assistant commissioners and deputy police superintendents, the limit is up from Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh.

The orders were issued following clearance of the Finance Department, which reports to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.