Karnataka government nominates corporates to higher education council

For the first time, the state government has nominated corporate leaders as members of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) to foster industry-academia collaboration.

Ten experts nominated by the government to the KSHEC include Mindtree CEO Debashish Chatterjee, Azim Premji Foundation CEO Anurag Behar, CIGMA CEO Ameen-e-Mudassar, Merck Life Sciences Managing Director N S Srinath, Quest Global President of Technology Services Ajay Prabhu and Bosch Global Software Head of Strategy Raghavendra Krishnamurthy.

Other members are: Vishakapatnam Central Tribal University vice-chancellor T V Kattimani, former Kuvempu University vice-chancellor Jogan Shankar, former Akka Mahadevi University vice-chancellor Meena Chandavarkar and ICSSR senior professor Usha Rani.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the term of these members would be five years or until further orders. “This time, entrepreneurs have been nominated as members to connect academia with the industry,” Narayan said.