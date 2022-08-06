Karnataka government overhauls planning panel on NITI Aayog model

Karnataka govt overhauls planning panel on NITI model

The SITK will be headed by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with a vice-chairman who will be an expert on policy and governance

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
  • Aug 06 2022, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 20:35 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

The Karnataka government issued an order Saturday reconstituting the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission as the State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka (SITK) with an annual outlay of Rs 150 crore.

This is on the lines of the National lnstitute for Transformation of lndia (NlTI) Aayog.

The SITK will be headed by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with a vice-chairman who will be an expert on policy and governance. Also, experts from eight sectors will be roped in as advisors for the think tank - education, health & nutrition, agriculture & industry, rural & urban development, science & technology, skill development & employment, clean & green energy and economy & finance. These sectors represent deliverables under the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and Vision India@2047.

Premier organisations such as the Indian Institute of Science, IIM Bengaluru, the Institute for Social and Economic Change, the National Law School of India University are among the 14 ‘stakeholders’ who will work with the think tank, according to the government order.

Further, the SITK will have subject experts: poverty alleviation, income, food & nutrition security, ease of services, clean energy, resource management, gender equality, industry & infrastructure, innovation and skill development.

The SITK will have sector-specific divisions, according to the order issued by the Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics department.

