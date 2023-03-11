Karnataka govt postpones class 5 and 8 board exams

Karnataka government postpones class 5 and 8 board exams

This comes in the wake of the High Court on Friday annulling the government's move to conduct board exams for classes 5 and 8

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 11 2023, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 19:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Department of Public Instruction has postponed the board exams scheduled to be held for grades 5 and 8 from March 13.

This comes in the wake of the High Court on Friday annulling the government's move to conduct board exams for classes 5 and 8. The department has now filed an appeal before the High Court seeking approval for the board exams. 

A two-judge division bench which heard the arguments till late Saturday afternoon has decided to take up the matter on Tuesday, March 14.

As a result, the department has announced postponing the schedule. Speaking to DH Dr Vishal R, Commissioner of Public Instruction said, "We have postponed the schedule for now and the revised schedule will be announced later."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
examination

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will India create history at the Oscars?

Will India create history at the Oscars?

Even in the UK, Gen Z is embracing sobriety

Even in the UK, Gen Z is embracing sobriety

Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet

Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet

Millie is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'

Millie is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'

Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest

Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

 