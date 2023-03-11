Karnataka government postpones class 5 and 8 board exams

The Department of Public Instruction has postponed the board exams scheduled to be held for grades 5 and 8 from March 13.

This comes in the wake of the High Court on Friday annulling the government's move to conduct board exams for classes 5 and 8. The department has now filed an appeal before the High Court seeking approval for the board exams.

A two-judge division bench which heard the arguments till late Saturday afternoon has decided to take up the matter on Tuesday, March 14.

As a result, the department has announced postponing the schedule. Speaking to DH Dr Vishal R, Commissioner of Public Instruction said, "We have postponed the schedule for now and the revised schedule will be announced later."