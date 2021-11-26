Karnataka government to reduce 20% syllabus for SSLC students

The department of primary and secondary education has decided to reduce the syllabus of Class 10 of the state board by 20%, considering the lack of academic hours available to complete the syllabus

Since the commencement of the academic year, students, teachers and parents’ groups have been urging the government to reduce the syllabus.

A formal announcement on the same will be made in a day or two. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, “During my visit to schools, and also in the meetings at several districts, the teachers had expressed the concern that they are unable to complete the syllabus owing to limited academic hours induced by the Covid pandemic restrictions. Considering all this, we have decided to reduce the syllabus by 20%.”

The minister added, “The Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) will communicate to the respective district officials about the reduction in the syllabus in the next few days.”

Several teacher organisations, students, parents groups and private school managements have welcomed the decision. In the previous academic year, 30% of the syllabus was reduced. This year the physical classes resumed only in October.

Meanwhile, there has been a demand from II PU students to reduce the syllabus, and the department is likely to decide on it as well in a day or two, according to official sources in the department.

Exams likely in March/April

The decision to reduce the syllabus by 20% per cent might help the department to conduct the board examinations in the month of April. Earlier, the officials of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board were contemplating delaying the conduct of examinations considering the time needed to complete the syllabus.

According to teachers, this year around 180 academic hours per subject were available as against the 240 academic hours per subject available during pre-Covid days.