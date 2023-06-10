Karnataka government to simplify Gruha Jyothi scheme, says minister

Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Saturday said guidelines for the Gruha Jyothi free power supply scheme up to 200 units will be simplified. This could possibly include citizens not having to link their Aadhaar with electricity connections.

The government has also decided to bring new buildings under the ambit of the Gruha Jyothi, George said.

His statement comes amid much criticism from citizens and the Opposition to several caveats for availing the scheme.

George will hold a meeting with the officials concerned on Monday to finalise the details.

Speaking to reporters here after meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, George said he held talks about the implementation process of the scheme. "We discussed ways in which the process can be simplified," he said.

While at present, the government has insisted on Aadhaar linking with Customer ID or Account ID to avail the scheme, this specification is likely to be removed.

On tenants, George insisted that there is no confusion. "Along with their Revenue Register (RR) number, we want them to provide any document that establishes their residence in a particular address. It can be voter's ID, passport, driver's licence etc," he said.

Further, Siddaramaiah has agreed to include new buildings as well as residents who have changed addresses under the purview of the scheme. Earlier, the government had not made any mention of new buildings to be covered under the scheme.

George said he would share all the details after Monday's meeting.

However, the basic parameter of the scheme - a household's average annual consumption plus a 10 per cent buffer - will remain the same. If the average annual consumption plus 10 per cemt is below 200 units, then consumers need not pay anything.

Meanwhile, amid criticism from the opposition parties about the several norms laid for availing this scheme and amid confusion about these rules, Siddaramaiah asserted there was no confusion with regard to Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyoti schemes.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah shot back at the BJP. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi made many promises. How many were fulfilled?"

The Gruha Jyothi will come into effect from the power bill of July that will be generated in August. The scheme is expected to cost the exchequer Rs 13,000 crore.