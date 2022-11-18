Karnataka govt approves transit-oriented development policy

The government on Thursday finally approved the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy, which aims to boost vertical growth along public transit corridors.

"TOD policy is binding on all the relevant planning authorities, urban local bodies, public transport agencies, infrastructure agencies, utility agencies etc., and they shall plan and implement necessary projects in the TOD zones in accordance with the policy," the order said.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had come up with the TOD policy in May 2019. It is one among the several policy instruments that the state government has to implement as per the Metro Rail Policy.

The policy seeks to boost the mode share of public transport through increasing the density of population along metro, suburban and other mass transit systems. The policy is also applicable to areas like traffic transit management hubs.

The policy seeks to implement TOD zones based on accessibility by walk, cycle or bus. Landuse changes will be introduced in areas closer to the station. "It is generally amenable to house the highest intensity of transit supportive land uses," it has proposed order said.

Accordingly, the area within a 6-minute walk to the station or 500 metres from the station represents the core TOD zone. This will be followed by an area within six-minute cycling distance to the station or up to 1 km around the station.

"Additionally, it is proposed to extend the transit ridership catchment beyond the TOD Zone up to 2 km from the transit station with a properly designed feeder service to achieve accessibility to the transit station within 6 minutes," the policy said.

To achieve better footfall in the public transport, the policy will push for higher FSI in the TOD zones. This will be done through better land use through amalgamation and reconstitution of plots, relaxation of setbacks, redevelopment of old areas and encouragement to mixed land use.

Task assigned to DULT

The government order issued on Thursday directs DULT to delineate the TOD zones and to come up with zonal plans as per the policy.

It also directs the Bangalore Development Authority and other relevant planning authorities to integrate in the master plans the policy and the accompanying development control regulations for the local planning areas.