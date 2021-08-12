Major changes in diploma courses in K'taka under NEP

Karnataka govt brings in major changes in diploma courses under NEP

Under the new system, students can opt-out of the course after completion of the first year of the course

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur
  • Aug 12 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 16:03 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Announcing admission to various diploma courses under technical education, the Karnataka government has made several changes in the admission and academic activities. As per the new changes, the students will get an option to exit after completion of the first-year diploma course with a certificate in hand. 

Keeping in mind the declining trend in admission to diploma courses across Karnataka and limited job opportunities, the Higher Education Department has implemented National Education Policy (NEP) in Diploma Education from the current academic year. 

"After one year if a student wishes to exit, a certificate will be provided which will be associated with National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) level 1 and if students exit after the second year, they will be given certificates associated with NSQF level 3 which will help students in getting jobs," said Pradeep P, Commissioner, Department of Technical and Collegiate Education. 

Also read: Siddaramaiah decries 'hasty' order on NEP

To make diploma courses more attractive and industry-oriented, the department has revamped the entire curriculum with the help of industry leaders. 

Along with existing 33 existing traditional courses, the department has introduced eight new courses including Robotics, Cybersecurity, Food processing, Alternative Energy Technology etc.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
NEP 2020
National education policy

