Karnataka govt clears 18 projects worth Rs 34k crore

Karnataka govt clears 18 projects worth Rs 34k crore

TKM plans to produce passenger cars with a diversified product profile of hybrid tech and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 03:21 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

The state government on Friday approved automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor's (TKM) plan to invest Rs 3,661.5 crore to manufacture hybrid vehicles at its Bidadi facility. 

This was one of the 18 projects that were cleared in the 59th State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. 

TKM plans to produce passenger cars with a diversified product profile of hybrid tech and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles. 

In all, the SHLCC cleared projects worth Rs 34,432.46 crore promising to create 48,850 jobs, the government said in a statement. 

"Ethanol, aerospace, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, steel and automobile are some areas in which investment proposals have been given approval," Bommai said. 

Some other investment proposals cleared include TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd (ethanol plant, Rs 1,856.47 crore), Applied Materials India (semiconductor, Rs 1,573 crore), Carl Zeiss (spectacle lens, medical equipment, Rs 977 crore), Prakash Sponge Iron (Rs 2,500.09 crore), Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Pvt Ltd (solar power, Rs 232.15 crore), Sri Renuka Sugars Ltd (ethanol, Rs 775.35 crore) and Chidananda Basavaprabhu Kore Cooperative Sugar Factory Ltd (ethanol, Rs 270.36 crore).  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Toyota Kirloskar Motor

What's Brewing

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

 