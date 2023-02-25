Karnataka govt employees to launch indefinite strike from March 1: Shadakshari

Karnataka Government Employees Association President C S Shadakshari warned that all employees will boycott their work from March 1 as part of the indefinite strike, if the government fails to issue an order stating that the 7th Pay Commission's interim report will be implemented.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said, unless the government issues an order, the strike call will not be withdrawn. "We had been urging the government to obtain an interim report from the 7th Pay Commission for the past several months and implement the same. We had anticipated that it would be announced in the state budget. But no such announcement has been made. So, we have decided to launch an indefinite strike from March 1 by boycotting work."

He said, over 5,000 representatives of government employees' organisations took the decision in the meeting held in Bengaluru on February 21. All employees working in various offices from gram panchayat to Vidhana Soudha will boycott their work. "We have already put two demands before the government- 40 per cent hike in salary with effective from July 1, 2022 and reintroduction of the old pension system. The state government has to meet these two demands on a priority basis," he said.