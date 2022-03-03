Karnataka govt ignored finance department warning on cow slaughter law

The state government prohibited cattle slaughter by disregarding red flags raised by the finance department that doing so would lead to heavy expenditure, documents show.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act was enacted early last year, imposing a blanket ban on the slaughter of cattle in the state, forcing farmers to either take care of cows even after they become barren or simply abandon them. The only slaughter allowed is of terminally-ill cattle and buffalo aged above 13 years.

Stray cattle has become a major poll issue in Uttar Pradesh, which has a stringent law similar to Karnataka.

One goshala is planned in every district. They are in various stages of completion.

In December 2020, the finance department asked the government to reconsider its decision to implement the law. “We cannot agree to this kind of expenditure when we are struggling to make ends meet,” it said, according to the Cabinet note accessed by DH.

“Next two years we expect a contraction in Budget size and hence the decision of the Cabinet may be kept on hold by reconsidering the matter.”

Karnataka will need Rs 5,240.18 crore in four years to implement the law, the finance department said.

This includes the cost of cattle maintenance at Rs 70 per livestock per day, setting up goshalas and making good the reduction of 27,250 tonnes of beef production.

In a reply that he tabled in the recent legislature session, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said the process of opening goshalas in each of the 30 districts is under way.

“So far, bhumi puja (for construction to begin) has been done in Tumakuru, Chikballapur, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Koppal, Vijayapura, Belagavi and Kodagu districts,” he stated.

The government has released Rs 36-53.50 lakh to each of the 30 districts for setting up of goshalas. According to the finance department, Karnataka will need 2,417 goshalas - one for every 200 cattle heads with Rs 50 lakh for basic infrastructure - costing Rs 1,208.50 crore, it said.

The government, in the Cabinet note, justified the new law in that any delay in implementing it would lead to the slaughter of 662 cattle everyday.

It also said the new law will prevent farmer suicides. Instead of slaughtering “mule” bullocks, aged cows and unwell cattle, farmers can get “cheap source of fertiliser, energy, rural products, health and hygiene” through “bull power, cow dung and urine”, the note said.