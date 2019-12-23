Karnataka govt makes ‘water bells’ mandatory in schools

Aimed at addressing several health issues among the kids, the state government on Monday ordered all schools to adopt ‘water bell’ both during the morning and afternoon session to allow kids to drink enough water.

As per the fresh orders issued by the Department of Public Instruction, kids in all schools of Karnataka will get a 10-minute break just to drink water during morning and afternoon sessions.

The official circular sent to all district officials and schools suggested accommodating 10 minutes between the 2nd and 3rd period in the morning and the same between the 3rd and 4th period in the afternoon to allow kids to drink water every day.

In fact, state education minister Suresh Kumar, after knowing about a similar initiative in neighbouring Kerala, had announced on his Facebook page that Karnataka would also follow a similar system soon to overcome various health issues among kids due to lack of consumption of water.

Accordingly, a circular has been issued on Monday directing all schools to comply with the new system.